Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $68.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HGV traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 369,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,932. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

