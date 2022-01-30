Hive Hits Market Cap of $375.42 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00002475 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market cap of $375.42 million and $10.11 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hive has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000159 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000660 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003942 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000263 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 399,180,856 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

