Hoo Token Price Hits $1.10 on Top Exchanges (HOO)

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002920 BTC on major exchanges. Hoo Token has a total market capitalization of $90.81 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.31 or 0.06790106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,644.34 or 0.99796108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00051202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00052412 BTC.

About Hoo Token

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

