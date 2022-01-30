Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 336,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of JELD-WEN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter valued at $198,638,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after buying an additional 3,938,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after buying an additional 1,180,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after buying an additional 892,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after buying an additional 848,614 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $23.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

