Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,920 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.32% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 897,354 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,371,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock worth $1,582,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

