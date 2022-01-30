Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,830 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Photronics worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 207.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 90,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $72,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,510 in the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.34 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.