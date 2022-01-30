Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 10,971 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $38,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRC opened at $169.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

