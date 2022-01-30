Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,160 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $49,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

