Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $39.25 Million Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,497 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $39,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 21.70%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

