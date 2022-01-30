Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Packaging Co. of America worth $36,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 313.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.29.

NYSE:PKG opened at $145.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

