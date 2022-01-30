HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 513.92 ($6.93).

HSBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.48) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.15) price objective on HSBC in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.36) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.34) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.75) target price on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.86) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,327.60).

Shares of HSBA traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 528.30 ($7.13). 55,702,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,979,416. The company has a market cap of £107.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.08. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 547.03 ($7.38). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 463.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 425.58.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

