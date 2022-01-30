HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stake Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in HSBC by 3,010.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HSBC by 506.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 395,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.07) to GBX 500 ($6.75) in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.75.

HSBC stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

