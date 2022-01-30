Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,550 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.17% of W.W. Grainger worth $35,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 30.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GWW opened at $495.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.00. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.58.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

