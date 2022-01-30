Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 35,140 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,140 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $39,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,175,000 after purchasing an additional 346,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

