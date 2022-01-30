Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Down 5.5%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 81 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

HNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Huaneng Power International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

