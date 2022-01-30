Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Trading Down 5.5%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 81 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.
HNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.
About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
Recommended Story: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.