Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

HPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,132. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

