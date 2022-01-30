IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at TD Securities

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.18.

IMG stock opened at C$3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.42.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$370.32 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

