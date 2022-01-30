Ibex Wealth Advisors Acquires 344 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $102.04 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.92.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

