Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys 1,908 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after purchasing an additional 64,608 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,304,000 after purchasing an additional 43,066 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 41,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPM stock opened at $146.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.