Ibex Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $159.70.

