Ibex Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,440 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,066,000 after acquiring an additional 47,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock worth $1,279,669. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

