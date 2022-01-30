Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,044 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $71.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.32 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

