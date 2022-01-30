Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $85.41 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $85.65.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

