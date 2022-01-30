ichi.farm (ICHI) 1-Day Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.81 or 0.06811199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,790.89 or 1.00437218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006640 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

