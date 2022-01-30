Inca One Gold (CVE:INCA) Shares Up 2.9%

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:INCA) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 28,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market cap of C$13.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.36.

Inca One Gold Company Profile (CVE:INCA)

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

