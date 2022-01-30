India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Trading 3.4% Higher

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.62). 119,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 222,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of India Capital Growth Fund in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of £116.02 million and a PE ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 119.90.

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

