Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$20.25 at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$24.27.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$17.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$16.91 and a 1 year high of C$29.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$184.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.3506045 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.