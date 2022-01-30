Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells $300,250.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $300,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $435,050.00.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.