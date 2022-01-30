Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 96.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 949,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Insight Enterprises worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after buying an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after buying an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,475. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSIT stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

