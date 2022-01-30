Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,103 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.78% of Insperity worth $33,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.28.

NSP opened at $104.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.55 and its 200-day moving average is $109.80. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 3,197 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $386,868.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 7,357 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $951,407.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,287 shares of company stock valued at $5,635,097. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

