Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Gap Up to $194.80

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $194.80, but opened at $217.89. Insulet shares last traded at $215.46, with a volume of 15,328 shares changing hands.

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.90.

The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.42 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.77 and a 200-day moving average of $281.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 80.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

