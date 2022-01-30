Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $18.13

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.13, but opened at $17.31. Intapp shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,096 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.45.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $47,571,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $17,487,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,401,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intapp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 532,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after purchasing an additional 57,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,197,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTA)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

