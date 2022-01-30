Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Shares of IART traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.69. 366,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,012. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $61.80 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.87.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 127.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 197,640 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 98,287 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 20.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.