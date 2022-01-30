Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,885

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($30.49) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,867.50 ($25.20) on Wednesday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,665 ($22.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,493 ($33.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,104.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,152.31. The stock has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a GBX 18.70 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($29.79), for a total value of £55,752 ($75,218.56). Also, insider Rosemary Leith purchased 200 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,352 ($31.73) per share, with a total value of £4,704 ($6,346.47). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,861 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,287.

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.