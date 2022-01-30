International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 215 ($2.90) to GBX 220 ($2.97) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.54). International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 574.03% and a negative net margin of 63.82%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

