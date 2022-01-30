Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IMIMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 146,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Interra Copper has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.27.

About Interra Copper

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

