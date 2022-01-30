Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Update

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
IMIMF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 146,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,569. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Interra Copper has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.27.
About Interra Copper
