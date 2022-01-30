Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of ITPOF stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

