Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.80 ($3.18).

ISP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.30) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.52) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.84) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

