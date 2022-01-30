Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Up 333.3% in January

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 105,133.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,895 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 14,122.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 687,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 682,279 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,013,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,750,000 after acquiring an additional 380,983 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 481.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 203,651 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,150 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. 167,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,368. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.87 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.10.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

