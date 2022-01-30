Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 25,565.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $179.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.30. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $170.69 and a one year high of $264.71.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.