Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Holdings Decreased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,184 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $366,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $27.51.

