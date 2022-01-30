Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.2% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $351.80 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $385.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.