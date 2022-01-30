Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE VGM remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,510. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
