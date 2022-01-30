Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE VGM remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,510. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0521 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,919,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,914,000 after acquiring an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 515,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 115,205 shares during the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

