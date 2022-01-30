Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.28

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 6791896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Invitae alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.