iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.34.

