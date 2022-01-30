iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $34.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the last quarter.

