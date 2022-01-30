iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $34.02.
The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
