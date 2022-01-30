iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) is Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 160.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 37,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,425,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 85.3% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 97,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 100,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00.

