iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,200 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the December 31st total of 164,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.39. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $55.46 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

