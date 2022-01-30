iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a growth of 217.4% from the December 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 610,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 89.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $292,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $117,221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,634.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 603,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 581,481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COMT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. 2,131,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,682. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $38.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. This represents a yield of 18.28%.

