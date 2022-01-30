iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,900 shares, a growth of 496.3% from the December 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDG opened at $85.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.59. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a twelve month low of $83.82 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

